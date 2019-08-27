20 years of Baadshah: Twinkle Khanna shares a throwback review of the film with Shah Rukh Khan

bollywood

Twinkle Khanna's film with Shah Rukh Khan, Baadshah, completes 20 years, and the actress got her hands on one of the film's reviews, which she shared with her followers.

Twinkle Khanna shared this picture on her Instagram account.

Baadshah starring Twinkle Khanna and Shah Rukh Khan released on August 27, 1999. The film completes 20 years today. While actors generally share some unseen images, behind-the-scenes stills or merely the poster to celebrate its years, one better not expect Twinkle Khanna to follow suit. When it comes to Mrs. Funnybones, she is known to have a spark of sarcasm and a heavy dose of humour in everything that she does.

On Tuesday, Twinkle Khanna got her hands on one of the old reviews of her film Baadshah, and she shared it on her social media account. The actress also tagged fashion designer Manish Malhotra and asked her followers if she had ever mentioned that she received great reviews for her film. She took a jibe at the review written and captioned it as: "Did I say I never got good reviews? I apparently did with the support of an emotive body part! Have to say that 20 years on and the Baadshah couple still have it - SRK still has his dimples and I still have that fine navel:) Thank you sending this and brightening up my morning @manishmalhotra05 #navelgrazing (sic)"

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) onAug 26, 2019 at 9:10pm PDT

Baadshah is a story about a detective who is on a hunt to find a kidnapped girl but gets mistaken for it for a CBI agent. The film garnered appreciation and was a hit among the audience. Anyone and everyone who follows Twinkle Khanna on social media is aware of her humour.

A few days ago she shared a video of Nitara along with her daughter's friend who was at their place for a sleepover. Twinkle made them wear the same outfits and create a horror scene. She captioned the video as: "The dictionary definition of a win-win situation-When they want to have a sleepover and you get a chance to recreate scenes from horror movies."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) onAug 24, 2019 at 6:51am PDT

Tahira Kashyap and Huma Qureshi were left in splits after watching the videos and reading Twinkle's caption. While Qureshi wrote, "Best" Tahira wrote: "Hahaha gosh! It's quite scarring and wacky and crazy and adorable... uhhhh... what did you just make them do!! Can't believe you! Hahahah lovely! (sic)"

We can say for sure that Twinkle Khanna's Instagram account is a fun ride.

Also Read: Aarav Bhatia prepares sumptuous dinner; mom Twinkle Khanna is in complete awe

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates