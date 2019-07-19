200 workers deployed at Mumbai-Pune Expressway and National Highway on strike

national

The workers union claimed that the strike is for an indefinite one as their contract will get over in August this year

As many as 200 workers who were deployed at Mumbai-Pune Expressway and National highway IV are on strike for last two days, because of which the Highway police and other mechanisms are on their toes to handle the E-way. The workers union claimed that the strike is for an indefinite one as their contract will get over in August this year. In the meanwhile, the IRB and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) keep shifting the blame on each other.

On the E-way, there are around 180 males and females who are working at the old Pune-Mumbai highway in different tasks like patrolling, maintenance, cleaning, office clerks, crash barring repair work, traffic handling, placing signboard and others.

These employees are on work down strike for an infinite period since July 17.

Bhartiya Majdoor Sangh general secretary Balashaheb Bhujbal said, "At present we are using Gandhian tool to raise our voice. We all workers are staying nearby premises and working since 2005 when the e-way and highway work was going on. Our contract was made by MSRDC for 15 years which will get over on August 10 this year. The authority is remaining is not showing any positive sign and also we met various ministers and others but no one is assuring us and acting on our grievances."

He added, "We have been working since day one of such road construction and now the authorities are giving the contract to other parties. What about us? We stay in such an area and in this age where we will get jobs. This is really inhuman and they should give us our contract renewal as well as compensate us. If they fail to do so, we along with our family members and local residents will hold a protest march on Pune-Mumbai Expressway and jam e-way."

In this regard, mid-Day contacted MSRDC's Deelip Ukirde who said, "We do not play any role in such a contract. It is the IRB who has given a contract of E-way and we have no role to play."

On the other hand, when we asked IRB official Vivek Devasthali, he said, "The agitation is against us and we play no role in their protest."

