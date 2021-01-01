2021 - Looking ahead: Hollywood movies to watch out for

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Release date: July 16, 2021

It has been 25 years since the original hit screens, and this new edition will see LeBron James star as himself. The film will feature cameos from other NBA and WNBA players, including Klay Thompson, Chris Paul, and Diana Taurasi. It follows James on the search for his son, Bronny, as he and the Looney Toons gang make their way through the Warner Bros. catalogue.

Morbius

Release date: March 18, 2021

After his acclaimed outing in Joker, Jared Leto is finally set to join the Marvel Universe. As Michael Morbius, a biochemist who makes a mistake in the midst of an experiment, and injects himself with blood causing a kind of vampirism, Leto is likely to face off Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the near future.

A lot to marvel

Release: From January 2021

It may have culminated its Avengers franchise amid much fanfare with Endgame in 2019, but Marvel Entertainment will take over the OTT platform with a spate of spin-offs, beginning with the anticipated Elisabeth Olsen-starrer Wanda-Vision, and then the much-anticipated Loki series, headlined by Tom Hiddleston. Successive offerings of other superheroes will follow.

No Time to Die

Release date: April 2, 2021

Bond ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin, namumkin hai! Well, that’s what distributors, who have been constantly awaiting the film’s release to boost their business, are likely to have said. A spate of production delays significantly deferred its release, and compelled Daniel Craig to hold on to a character he seems to have grown weary of portraying. Nonetheless, the 25th edition is expected to culminate his extraordinary tenure with glory.

Top Gun: Maverick

Release date: July 2, 2021

Thirty-four years after Tom Cruise was in the cockpit, he takes the front seat again. This time, he will confront his past while training a new squad of graduates for a dangerous mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice.

Fast and Furious

Release date: May 28, 2021

The ninth instalment of the franchise will see Dominic and his family facing off with his brother, Jakob, a deadly assassin working for their old enemy. The film blows its own trumpet with a credit roll involving names such as Vin Diesel and John Cena.

The untitled Spider-Man film

Release Date: December 17, 2021

With Tom Holland stepping in to alter his fate after the Sony-Marvel dispute almost put the Spider-Man franchise on the back-burner, the next edition is likely to hit screens this year. Holland will play the character for at least two more films.

West Side Story

Release date: December 10, 2021

Another classic that will get a 2021 reboot is the iconic musical. Its first film-adaptation since 1961 is being helmed by none other than Steven Spielberg. The film follows a stage production of a 1950’s New York City version of Romeo and Juliet. Ansel Elgort plays Tony, while newcomer Rachel Zegler, a high-schooler, plays Maria.

Mission Impossible 7

Release date: November 19, 2021

Set to essay one among his most iconic characters in the spy film, Tom Cruise, as Ethan Hunt, is expected to perform some high-octane stunts in this edition, as he faces off against a notoriously dangerous character played by Hayley Atwell. Also, Mission: Impossible 8 is slated for November 2022.

The Matrix 4

Release date: December 22, 2021

If Tom Cruise is likely to have a great 2021, things are no different for Keanu Reeves. Set to return with The Matrix 4, the plot of which has been kept under wraps, the actor will also star in the John Wick film in 2022. The new edition of the American sci-fi also features Jonathan Groff and Jessica Henwick.

