2021 - Looking ahead: It's where all the action is! Indian OTT series to watch out for

The Family Man 2

On: Amazon Prime Video

The narrative of Raj-DK's award-winning series will pick up from where it left off. India's favourite spy Srikant Tiwari aka Manoj Bajpayee gets set to resolve another national threat while handling mundane family duties. This season will see South star Samantha Akkineni making her digital debut.

Bombay Begums

On: Netflix

Pooja Bhatt ticks another item off her to-do list as she forays into digital entertainment with Bombay Begums. Bhatt, along with Amruta Subhash, Shahana Goswami and Plabita Borthakur, wrestles with desire, and personal crises to own her ambition in this Alankrita Shrivastava creation.

Mai

On: Netflix

After the hard-hitting Paatal Lok raised the bar for web offerings, all eyes are on Anushka Sharma's next production. Mai, led by Sakshi Tanwar and Raima Sen, follows the life of docile 47-year-old Sheel who accidentally gets sucked into a rabbit hole of violence and power.

Qubool Hai 2.0

On: Zee5

After ruling the TRP charts on television, Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti reunite to reprise their roles of Asad and Zoya in the second instalment of Qubool Hai. The duo has begun shooting for the 10-epsiode series, which also features Mandira Bedi, Arif Zakaria and Kavita Ghai, in Belgrade.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11

On: Amazon Prime Video

Nikkhil Advani takes us back to the fateful night of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks with the series. The medical drama, featuring Konkona Sensharma and Mohit Raina, pays tribute to the frontline workers.

Moghuls

On: Disney+Hotstar

Going back to the 15th century, Nikkhil Advani brings a grand period drama to the Indian OTT scene. The series, featuring Shabana Azmi, Ronit Roy and Dia Mirza, traces the rise and fall of the Mughal empire through generations from Babur to Aurangzeb. It is based on Alex

Metro Park 2

On: Eros Now

Rutherford's book Empire of the Moghul.

The madness of desis living in a foreign country continues, and adding to their chaos is the entry of a baby in the family. Directed by Abi Vergese, the slice-of-life series features Ranvir Shorey, Purbi Joshi, Omi Vaidya of 3 Idiots fame, and Milind Soman, among others.

Dadi Ki Shadi

On: SonyLIV

Though his Bollywood career didn't take off, comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma is not one to quit. It finally took a sitcom to convince Sharma to foray into the web world. It is heard that the actor is paid approximately Rs 20 crore for the project.

Tandav

On: Amazon Prime Video

After Sacred Games, Saif Ali Khan returns to the web with another powerful narrative. The actor plays a politician aspiring to be the next prime minister in the political thriller that marks the digital debut of Bharat (2019) director Ali Abbas Zafar.

Test Case 2

On: ALTBalaji

Sporting combat boots and throwing high kicks, Harleen Sethi takes the baton from Nimrat Kaur in the second season of Test Case, which is written by Sagar Pandya.

Asur 2

On: Voot Select

The psychological thriller, starring Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti, was highly praised for its gripping storyline and treatment. This time around, Warsi's forensic expert is back with another mystery. The actor is expected to shoot for the series from March.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news