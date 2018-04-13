21-year-old IIT-Delhi student found hanging in hostel room

The student was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his room at Nilgiri Hostel





Gopal Maloo, a 21-year-old student of IIT-Delhi was found hanging in his hostel room on Friday, the police said. Maloo, a resident of Hooghly in West Bengal, was a first-year student of Masters in Chemistry at the institute. He was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his room at Nilgiri Hostel, they said.



Police said that Maloo had on April 10 tried to commit suicide by consuming sleeping pills, and was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital. Reason behind Maloo taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, they said.

(Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI)

Also read: Mumbai: 13-year-old Powai teen hangs self after she was caught copying in exam

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates