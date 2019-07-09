22-year-old delivery boy confronts speeding biker, gets thrashed

national

The alleged incident happened when the victim questioned the biker, who was riding recklessly on the wrong side of the one-way street

A gang of 10 members allegedly thrashed a food delivery boy after he confronted a speeding bike-rider in Thalaghattapura. The alleged incident happened when the victim confronted the bike-rider, who was riding recklessly on the wrong side of the one-way street.

According to Bangalore Times, the alleged incident occurred on Tuesday around 7:45 pm at Kanakapura Main Road, when the victim was on his way to deliver the order, a speeding bike came on the wrong side of the one-way street. The biker suddenly stopped abruptly in front of the victim's motorcycle, making him lose balance and fall along with his motorcycle.

Following which the two men sitting on the motorcycle began abusing him leading into an argument.

"They punched me and made a few phone calls, calling their friends to come and join them. I noticed that the two were drunk. Unwilling to argue anymore, I picked up my bike and left the place," said the victim.

As soon as the victim left the spot, three motorcycles started following him. After stopping him they took his bike key. "I then saw about 10-12 men had gathered at the spot," he added.

He said, "The biker who had called them started hitting me saying that it was their area and how dare I question them. The gang took my helmet and hit me."

Traffic police, who witnessed the entire episode, did not take any action against them. The yinstead asked the gang to hand over the keys and leave the spot as they were inebriated.

Later, the victim approached the Thalaghattapura police station and registered a complaint against the gang. The police said as no CCTV cameras were present at the spot, culprits are being traced using their vehicle registration number.

