26-year-old man works as delivery boy in the day, robs people at night
Police claim that the accused delivery boy jumped parole after he served seven years in jail in murder case earlier this year
New Delhi: Two persons arrested for alleged robberies and incidents of chain snatching in Delhi. Police said that one of the two accused is a delivery boy.
According to Times of India, the duo identified as 26-year-old Nadeem and his accomplice Mohsin has been robbing people in Delhi. However, their run ended when they were caught in a CCTV camera robbing a woman on Wednesday night. The duo robbed the woman in Jafrabad and even fired in the air to scare her.
Reportedly, Nadeem has been working with a water purifier company which enabled him to move around the city installing water purifiers in the apartments during the day. However, at night, he robbed people at gunpoint. The accused avoided detection for much of the time due to his uniform.
Several times, the accused's uniform- the yellow and black shirt and cap-had facilitated him to evade the cops. However, his charade ended when he was identified in a CCTV footage, in which the accused could be seen riding the bike with his associate Mohsin riding pillion.
Police tracked down the motorbike with the help of the bike registration details. During the investigation, they found that the motorbike was stolen from Sarai Rohilla area. The details of the motorbike were then shared to their local informers, who found that the motorbike was parked at a house in Chauhan Bangar area of northeast Delhi.
The Delhi police on Thursday nabbed two when they returned to rob people. They recovered a country-made pistol and seven live rounds from the possession of accused. The gold pendant which was robbed from the woman was also recovered from the accused.
Police claim that the accused delivery boy jumped parole after he served seven years in jail in murder case earlier this year. The police also said he murdered a businessman in 2011 and decamped with Rs 8 lakh snatched from the victim.
