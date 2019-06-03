Mumbai: Retired banker falls for 'cruise prize,' loses over Rs 81k

crime

After the victim registered to claim the prize, the amount was deducted from his bank account. Representation pic

A 60-year-old retired bank employee from Bandra lost over Rs 81,000 in 10 transactions to an online fraudster recently, after he fell for a prize that included a 'cruise'. Following the complaint, the police arrested one person from Uttar Pradesh and recovered several debit cards, SIM cards etc from him.

According to the police, Javedh Ratan, a Bandra resident, approached them in the month of March this year, and lodged a complaint against unknown persons for stealing money from his bank account.

Ratan said in his statement, "On March 15, I received a call from a woman who identified herself as Varsha and said you are a lucky winner. The prize included a cruise. She asked me to register on a website for Rs 100."

Ratan paid the registration amount through online banking to claim the prize. On March 16 around 1:30 AM when he woke up to go the washroom, he saw his mobile phone had several messages from his bank. He saw there were 10 transactions from his account.

Ratan later went to the bank and got details of the transactions amounting to R81,910. He approached the Bandra police and lodged the complaint. The police registered the case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and 66 (C) and 66 (D) of the Information Technology Act.

A police officer said, "We found the accused at Alinagar, Mughalsarai, in Uttar Pradesh. The arrested accused was identified as Ram Singh. We searched his house and found 13 mobiles, 379 SIM cards, 266 debit and credit cards, 32 bank passbooks and cheque books, two hard disks, a laptop, 21 Aadhaar cards, 12 voter's identity cards and four pan cards. We seized them and are investigating whether any more people are part of this racket."

