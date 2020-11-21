25-year-old man cuts 11 cakes with sword, fires in air on birthday; arrested

The Gujarat police arrested three men from Ahmedabad in separate incidents for allegedly firing in public and posting the videos on social media. In the first incident, 25-year-old Gopal Maheria, a resident of Vatva, who is also a political worker of the ruling party, fired in the air with his air gun and posted a 10-second video on his social media account.

According to a report in Ahmedabad Mirror, Maheria was arrested after the video went viral. "We have sent his airgun to the FSL to check if his weapon comes under the Arms Act. He is presently in police custody," police inspector D R Gohil said.

In the second incident, Bapunagar police arrested Dev Badshah (25), who not only cut 11 birthday cakes with a sword but also fired a round from his air gun on his birthday on Sunday. The police also arrested nine of his friends who were present at the birthday party. Bapunagar PI N K Vyas said, "We have arrested all 10 persons after identifying them from the video."

In the third incident, the Meghaninagar police arrested 42-year-old Yogeshsinh Tomar after he gave his revolver to his nephew and brother-in-law to fire as part of Diwali celebrations. "We have detained Tomar for giving his revolver to his relatives who did not possess a licence. All three face jail term of 3 to 5 years for the offence," Meghaninagar inspector J L Chauhan said.

