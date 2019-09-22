261 complaints in 48 hours on BMC's new pothole app

The much-awaited pothole app launched by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has received 261 complaints in just 48 hours. The earlier helplines, website and apps collectively received an average of 40 complaints since June 10 this year.

The civic body had launched a pothole-tracking app in 2012 that aims to give access to citizens to file complaints via mobile. However, after the number of complaints increased and the civic body faced the wrath of the citizens, the service was discontinued eventually. While the BMC already has a helpline number, MCGM 24X7 app, @mybmc Twitter handle and MCGM website to register such complaints, it was looking for a different way to ease the worries of commuters. Finally on September 19, a new mobile app came into being.

"The app is meant for tracking potholes. It also provides information about potholes on roads that are under defect liability period and the contractors are yet to fill them up," a senior BMC officer said. The app has, within 48 hours, registered 261 complaints. The highest number of complaints have come from Andheri East to Bandra East. Whereas the lowest number of complaints have been reported from Malabar Hill, Colaba, Fort and Parel areas.

Activist Godfrey Pimenta said, "Launching of apps is a futile exercise. If the BMC administration really cared about Mumbaikars then officials concerned would have taken rounds of respective wards to assess the ground reality and immediately repaired the potholes." Pimenta has written an email to the civic commissioner on Saturday regarding an accident on Friday. On Friday evening, a biker skid due to a large pothole in Andheri. Interestingly, the maximum number of complaints are registered from the same K/East ward.

Highest no. of complaints

K/East (Jogeshwari East to Vile Parle East) 31

L (Kurla, Chembur) 27

H East (Santacruz East to Bandra East) 25

P South (Goregaon) 24

S (Bhandup) 22

Lowest no. of complaints

D (Malabar Hill, Tardeo) 1

G South (Parel, Mahalaxmi) 2

F South (Prabhadevi, Curry Rd) 2

A (Colaba, Churchgate, Fort) 4

