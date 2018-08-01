Mumbai Crime: 27-year-old man held for stealing cash, valuables from Mika Singh's house

national

The police have also recovered Rs 50,000, and Rs 5 lakh that had been deposited in three bank accounts, a hard disk containing music software and keys of the studio from the accused, Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), said

Mika Singh

A 27-year-old man was arrested here for allegedly stealing valuables and cash from singer Mika Singh's residence in Mumbai, police said on Wednesday. During interrogation, the man, identified as Ankit Vasan, revealed that he had been working with the singer as an editor for 15 years and had been clandestinely stealing cash and valuables, they said.

Singh's manager had approached the police on Sunday, complaining that Rs 1 lakh cash and 75 gm gold jewellery worth nearly Rs 2 lakh were stolen from the singer's residence in the western suburb of Oshiwara, senior police inspector Shailesh Pasalwad said.

On July 29, after being noticed by the singer, the accused fled from the studio and hid himself in Mumbai for two days, police said. On July 31, he landed in Delhi and was arrested from Vikaspuri, they said.

The police have also recovered Rs 50,000, and Rs 5 lakh that had been deposited in three bank accounts, a hard disk containing music software and keys of the studio from the accused, Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), said.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates