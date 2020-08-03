3.3 magnitude earthquake hits south Gujarat; no casualty reported

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 shook parts of south Gujarat on Monday evening, but no casualty or damage to property was reported from the region, officials said. The earthquake''s epicentre was in Bharuch district, around 200km from here, they said.

The earthquake of magnitude 3.3 was recorded with its epicentre 7 kilometres east-south-east from Bharuch city, an official of the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

The mild tremor occurred at 5:19 pm, he said. People in parts of the city rushed out of their houses after experiencing the quake.

No casualty or damage to property was reported so far from the region, Bharuch collector M D Modia said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever