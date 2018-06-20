3 Idiots sequel to go on floors after Munna Bhai 3?

Rajkumar Hirani reveals he's begun writing sequel, film likely to roll after Munna Bhai 3

Still from 3 Idiots

Almost a decade after Aamir Khan created box-office history with 3 Idiots in 2009, director Rajkumar Hirani has hinted at making a sequel to the comedy that also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi. Talking to mid-day, the filmmaker, who is currently busy promoting Sanju, revealed that he has begun work on the second part.



Rajkumar Hirani

"I definitely want to make a sequel to 3 Idiots. In fact, Abhijat [Joshi, writer] and I started writing something a few days ago. But it's still in the initial stage and we will take a fair amount of time to develop the script." It may be recalled that Khan too, in the past, has expressed his desire to take the story of the three friends forward. However, a source reveals that after Sanju hits theatres, Rajkumar Hirani will turn his attention to the third instalment of the Munna Bhai series, featuring Sanjay Dutt. "They have almost finalised the script of Munna Bhai 3. Raju is keen to start work on it."

Also Read: Watch Ranbir Kapoor dance to Shah Rukh Khan's Chaiyya Chaiyya song

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates