30 pilgrims injured after bus falls into ditch in Uttar Pradesh

The bus carrying 50 pilgrims was on its way to Rajasthan's Bagar from Bijnor when the accident took place on the Pinna bypass road here on Sunday

Muzaffarnagar: Around thirty pilgrims were reported injured after their bus overturned and fell into a ditch in Muzaffarnagar, police stated on Monday. According to news agency, PTI, The bus carrying 50 pilgrims was on its way from Bijnor to Rajasthan's Bagar when the accident took place on the Pinna bypass road on Sunday, they said. The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital, police added.

In another incident, three people were reported dead when their car jumped a road divider and collided with a truck near Karnal in Haryana, a police official stated. According to news agency, PTI, the incident took place on the national highway near Uchani village, Vijay Kumar, Investigating Officer in the case said over the phone. Vijay Kumar also stated that all the three deceased were men.

The accident took place when the three were returning from the Delhi airport. "It is not clear yet how the car jumped the divider. We are investigating whether the vehicle's tyre burst or if the driver fell asleep or any other cause. After jumping the divider, the car collided with a truck on the other side of the road," he added.

With inputs from PTI

