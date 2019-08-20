34-year-old woman delivers on floor of government hospital; probe ordered

national

Sanjo then delivered the baby on the floor of the hospital. A video of the incident has gone viral since then

In a shocking incident, a 34-year-old woman was forced to deliver a baby on the corridor floor of a state-run hospital after the hospital staff failed to provide her a bed. The woman identified as Sanjo, who is a resident Runi village under Jehanabad police station area was brought to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on late Sunday night.

Instead of admitting the woman to the hospital, the staff informed the woman that there were no beds available, allege the woman's family members. Sanjo then delivered the baby on the floor of the hospital. A video of the incident has gone viral since then.

District Magistrate Monika Rani has ordered a probe and has warned strict action against those found responsible. The magistrate said that the CMO and the ACMO will probe the issue and give its report within three days. If anyone is found responsible for the negligence, stern action will be taken against the officials and staff members.

Lohia Hospital CMS Kailash said that the patient had come in a private vehicle and even before she could be admitted to the hospital, she delivered the baby.

In a similar incident, a 29-year-old woman who was apparently travelling from Khadawali to CSMT in order to get admitted at Cama Hospital started experiencing labour pains. The woman got down at Dombivli railway station where she delivered a baby boy on platform no 3 of the railway station.

Dr. Akshay, who was present at the clinic at the time, attended to both, the mother and the baby boy. Later, the mother and her newborn child were shifted to a local government hospital for further treatment along with a Government Railway Police (GRP) and her husband.

With inputs from PTI

