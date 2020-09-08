Search

3.8-magnitude earthquake near Nashik, 6th light-intensity quake in Maharashtra in last 4 days

Updated: 08 September, 2020 11:50 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Nashik

Photo used for representational purpose
An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale occurred 103 km west of Nashik in Maharashtra at 9:50 am on Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Later, an earthquake of magnitude 2.5 on the Richer Scale occurred at 10:15 am. There were no reports of loss of life or damage to property.

This is the sixth light-intensity earthquake in the last four days.

On Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred 102 km north of Mumbai at 8 am.

An earthquake of magnitude 2.7 occurred 98 km north of Mumbai at 6:36 am on Saturday. Earlier on Friday, 2.8 magnitude earthquake occurred 91 km North of Mumbai at 10:33 am. The same day at 11:41 pm, tremors of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale were felt at 98 km west of Nashik in Maharashtra.

First Published: 08 September, 2020 11:16 IST

