Earthquake in Maharashtra: 4.8 magnitude quake jolts in Satara

Earthquake in Maharashtra struck at around 7:47 am with a depth of 10 km. No casualties have been reported so far

An earthquake measuring 4.8 on Thursday morning on the Richter Scale rattled Satara district of Maharashtra, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stated. The quake struck at around 7:47 am with the depth of 10 km. No casualties have been reported so far.

IMD: An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Satara. Maharashtra at 7:48 am today. — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2019

In another incident, a series of earthquakes shook Palghar district claiming one life. Six earthquakes were recorded through the day with the largest being of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale. Since November 2018, 16 earthquakes of the magnitude, more than three have occurred in the Talasari taluka of Palghar district, and the civic administration has raised a high alert asking citizens to stay away from buildings.

With inputs from ANI

