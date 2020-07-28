47 more Chinese apps banned: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, predict PUBG ban

After banning 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, the Union government on Monday banned 47 more Chinese apps in India. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) called a ban on the fresh lot of 47 apps that were functioning in the disguise of banned ones like TikTok, WeChat among others.

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology bans 47 apps which were variants and cloned copies of the 59 Chinese apps that were banned in June. These banned clones include Tiktok Lite, Helo Lite, SHAREit Lite, BIGO LIVE Lite and VFY Lite. pic.twitter.com/oWHmAmoWlr — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2020

In June end, the government had banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, UC Browser, and Xiaomi's Mi Community to "protect national interest and security."

Soon after the recent ban was announced, Twitter erupted with hashtags #ChineseAppsBanned #PUBG. While many supported the government's decision, few PUBG fans shared rib-tickling memes predicting that the app might get banned in India soon.

Though speculations are rife on social media that the government is considering a ban on PUBG, no official confirmation has been made yet. Mid-day could not independently verify the reports.

Urging the government not to ban the gaming app, PUBG fans came up with amazing memes and did an incredible job.

Here are some of the memes:

#PUBG

Govt planning to ban PUBG mobile in India

Govt planning to ban PUBG mobile in India

meanwhile gamers to Govt: pic.twitter.com/oeAQ0BfrdN

PUBG gamers to the government are like.

After knowing #PuBg is also on the radar of Government .....

Le Me: pic.twitter.com/IbLkfEAx7Z



Le Me: pic.twitter.com/IbLkfEAx7Z — Utkarsh Mahajan (@UtkarshMahaja18) July 27, 2020

PUBG fans can foresee the ban coming?

#Chineseappbanned

After seeing that more apps are gonna ban by Indian govt.



Le pubg players: pic.twitter.com/bRvnwOiNt2 — Nitin Sharma (@NitinNs20975) July 27, 2020

Every PUBG fan right now!

#ChineseAppsBanned

Govt. bans more chinese apps and also considering PUBG ban

PUBG players- pic.twitter.com/vgc2nQXM9s — The New Memer (@DivyanshuSam) July 27, 2020

This one made us laugh out loud!

The govt is considering a ban on #PUBG after banning 47 more Chinese apps



Le Tiktokers to #PUBG fans : pic.twitter.com/hjCfIkWPcb — Namrata (@This_Is_Namrata) July 27, 2020

TikTokers also joined the conversation and here's what they had to say.

Government planning to ban Pubg



Government planning to ban Pubg

Parents : pic.twitter.com/t4PhnhBp9N

Do we need to say more?

Govt. planning to ban PUBG



Parents: pic.twitter.com/39BXHRdqkb — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 27, 2020

Although the government has not released the list of the 47 banned apps, the ministry said that the move would safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile users.

