47 more Chinese apps banned: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, predict PUBG ban
While many supported the government's decision, few PUBG fans shared rib-tickling memes in order to cope with the fact that the app might get banned in India soon
After banning 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, the Union government on Monday banned 47 more Chinese apps in India. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) called a ban on the fresh lot of 47 apps that were functioning in the disguise of banned ones like TikTok, WeChat among others.
Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology bans 47 apps which were variants and cloned copies of the 59 Chinese apps that were banned in June. These banned clones include Tiktok Lite, Helo Lite, SHAREit Lite, BIGO LIVE Lite and VFY Lite. pic.twitter.com/oWHmAmoWlr— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2020
In June end, the government had banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, UC Browser, and Xiaomi's Mi Community to "protect national interest and security."
Soon after the recent ban was announced, Twitter erupted with hashtags #ChineseAppsBanned #PUBG. While many supported the government's decision, few PUBG fans shared rib-tickling memes predicting that the app might get banned in India soon.
Though speculations are rife on social media that the government is considering a ban on PUBG, no official confirmation has been made yet. Mid-day could not independently verify the reports.
Govt. to #PUBG players:- pic.twitter.com/EoowmYdVyw— Memer SinghâÂÂÂ¢ï¸ÂÂÂ (@Hrajput_17) July 27, 2020
Urging the government not to ban the gaming app, PUBG fans came up with amazing memes and did an incredible job.
Here are some of the memes:
#PUBG— ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ (@iamjitusrivas) July 27, 2020
Govt planning to ban PUBG mobile in India
meanwhile gamers to Govt: pic.twitter.com/oeAQ0BfrdN
PUBG gamers to the government are like.
#ChineseAppsBanned #PUBG— Civil_memer07 (@Abhi_SM07) July 27, 2020
Government Planning to Ban Pubg
Pubg Addicts - pic.twitter.com/jfGzU0Nlsv
#chineseappbanned After knowing #PuBg is also on the radar of Government .....— Utkarsh Mahajan (@UtkarshMahaja18) July 27, 2020
Le Me: pic.twitter.com/IbLkfEAx7Z
PUBG fans can foresee the ban coming?
#Chineseappbanned— Nitin Sharma (@NitinNs20975) July 27, 2020
After seeing that more apps are gonna ban by Indian govt.
Le pubg players: pic.twitter.com/bRvnwOiNt2
Every PUBG fan right now!
#ChineseAppsBanned— The New Memer (@DivyanshuSam) July 27, 2020
Govt. bans more chinese apps and also considering PUBG ban
PUBG players- pic.twitter.com/vgc2nQXM9s
This one made us laugh out loud!
The govt is considering a ban on #PUBG after banning 47 more Chinese apps— Namrata (@This_Is_Namrata) July 27, 2020
Le Tiktokers to #PUBG fans : pic.twitter.com/hjCfIkWPcb
TikTokers also joined the conversation and here's what they had to say.
Government planning to ban Pubg— SwatKatðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@swatic12) July 27, 2020
Parents : pic.twitter.com/t4PhnhBp9N
Do we need to say more?
*Govt planning to ban #Pubg*— Rishav Mishra ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@theNormieGuy) July 27, 2020
Parents pic.twitter.com/cfq0XW42ht
Govt. planning to ban PUBG— Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 27, 2020
Parents: pic.twitter.com/39BXHRdqkb
Although the government has not released the list of the 47 banned apps, the ministry said that the move would safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile users.
