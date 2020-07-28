Search

47 more Chinese apps banned: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, predict PUBG ban

Updated: Jul 28, 2020, 11:14 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

While many supported the government's decision, few PUBG fans shared rib-tickling memes in order to cope with the fact that the app might get banned in India soon

Pic/Twitter swatic12
After banning 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, the Union government on Monday banned 47 more Chinese apps in India. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) called a ban on the fresh lot of 47 apps that were functioning in the disguise of banned ones like TikTok, WeChat among others.

In June end, the government had banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, UC Browser, and Xiaomi's Mi Community to "protect national interest and security."

Soon after the recent ban was announced, Twitter erupted with hashtags #ChineseAppsBanned #PUBG. While many supported the government's decision, few PUBG fans shared rib-tickling memes predicting that the app might get banned in India soon.

Though speculations are rife on social media that the government is considering a ban on PUBG, no official confirmation has been made yet. Mid-day could not independently verify the reports.

Urging the government not to ban the gaming app, PUBG fans came up with amazing memes and did an incredible job.

Here are some of the memes:

PUBG gamers to the government are like.

PUBG fans can foresee the ban coming?

Every PUBG fan right now!

This one made us laugh out loud!

TikTokers also joined the conversation and here's what they had to say.

Do we need to say more?

Although the government has not released the list of the 47 banned apps, the ministry said that the move would safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile users.

