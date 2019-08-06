6 dead, 11 injured after fire breaks out in building in Zakir Nagar

national

Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire has been doused

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

New Delhi: A fire broke out on Tuesday night in a multi-storey building in Zakir Nagar where at least six people died while 11 sustained injuries after. The injured persons have been shifted to the hospital for treatment. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire has been doused.

"Five patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU), some are in the ward and one is in pediatric ICU. Everything is under control. We have specialists to look after the patients," said Dr Mala, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Holy Family Hospital.

Delhi Fire Service: 5 people dead & 11 injured in a fire that broke out in a multi-storey building in Zakir Nagar, late last night. pic.twitter.com/9ERr91u80i — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019

Six people killed & 10 injured after fire broke out at residential building in southeast #Delhi's Zakir Nagar. — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 6, 2019

One dead & around 20 rescued after a fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Zakir Nagar, Delhi, late last night. 5 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, fire has been doused. — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2019

Around 20 people were rescued and around seven cars and eight motorcycles gutted in the fire. Further details are awaited. In another incident, a fire broke out at the ground floor of Navarag building at Abdul Rehman Street near Crawford Market, keeping fire officials on their toes for nearly 12 hours. The fire was initially confined to one stationary shop.

However, the operation was made difficult by dense smoke and zero visibility. All residents were evacuated safely around 10 am. Three firemen inhaled smoke and were admitted to nearby hospitals. Prabhat Rahangdale, Chief Fire Officer said, "The possibility of a building collapse couldn't be ruled out, so we deployed a robot."

With inputs from ANI

