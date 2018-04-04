5 Ingredients to consume to make your muscles healthy

Here are five ingredients to consume to make your muscles healthy

Representational Picture

The foods you eat, the exercises you do can impact the health of your muscles. If you are planning to concentrate on making your muscles healthy to be fit, Dr. Manoj Kutteri, who is the wellness director at Atmantan Wellness Centre has tips for you.

Whole grains

are packed with nutrients including protein, fiber, B vitamins, antioxidants, and trace minerals (iron, zinc, copper, and magnesium). A diet rich in whole grains has been shown to reduce the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity, and some forms of cancer.

Proteins for energy and for essential amino acids

Protein is a macronutrient that is essential to building muscle mass. It is commonly found in animal products, though is also present in other sources, such as nuts and legumes.

Water

Water is needed to transport nutrients to your cells and transport waste out of the body. Water helps form the structures of protein and glycogen. In order to move and flex your muscles, you need water. If your body is dehydrated, your muscles will be deprived of electrolytes and cramp.

Omega 3/ MUFA

Omega-3 fatty acids are essential nutrients that are important in preventing and managing heart complications, fight auto-immune diseases, reduce inflammation and much more.



Vitamin B12 and other vitamins from vegetables and fruits

Vitamin B12 is a nutrient that helps keep the body's nerve and blood cells healthy and helps make DNA, the genetic material in all cells. Vitamin B12 also helps prevent a type of anemia called megaloblastic anemia that makes people tired and weak. Vitamin B12 plays a part in forming red blood cells and converting food into energy.

