5 International destinations your kids will absolutely love!

Travelling with your young ones is quite often no mean feat. It essentially means that the vacation must be entirely tailored to them and certain places and activities are a strict no-no.

Luckily, we’ve rounded up a list of five international destinations that can enchant your young ones and indeed, the whole family with their charm. Travellers, both young and old, should plan an excursion to these locales for a trip not easily forgotten:

1.) Singapore: Singapore is a tourist haven for every member of the family with its endless delights. Your young ones can be mesmerized by the Super Tree Structures at the Gardens by the bay and be regaled endlessly with the fun-filled Universal Studios on Sentosa. The Singapore Zoo is considered to be the best of its kind and can be a truly educational experience for your young ones. So can the Jurong Bird Park, where the twitter of avian life can fill almost every soul with glee.

2.) Indonesia: While all the isles within Indonesia can offer a wholesome tourist experience for the entire family, Bali has really grown as a preferred travel destination over the past few years. Let your camera go on overdrive at the many rice terraces that inundate the destination. Bali is also known as the land of a thousand temples, so the more religiously inclined souled can visit popular destinations like the Tanah Lot and the Uluwatu Temples. And nothing beats the feeling of sun, sea, and sand from the numerous beaches that exist all across Bali. And if that’s not enough, take home unforgettable memories from the Safari & Marine Park, a magical combination of truly beauteous flora and fauna.

3.) USA: The United States of America is a land of variety and can offer a variety of experiences on either coast. Every major city has its own share of tourist friendly and kid-friendly destinations on offer, from museums to beaches, to aquariums to zoos. From Disneyland in Florida to the Golden Gate Bridge on the other side of the country, the United States of America is a delight to visit at any time of the year for the whole family. Choose your customized schedule by visiting an online platform that can help you plan your trip like Taxidio.

4.) Costa Rica: While Costa Rica may not be a destination that is mentioned in every travel brochure you come across, it certainly provides a sublime experience. Nestled away in Central America is this paradise filled with the wonders of nature. From coastlines to volcanoes, from forests to beaches, Costa Rica is a must-visit place for any family. 6% of the world’s plant and animal population resides here, so trekking enthusiasts are in for a treat.

5.) Italy: There’s a lot more to a visit to Italy apart from just feasting on pizza and pasta! Every city presents an unforgettable experience from the family from Milan, the world’s fashion capital to the magical boat rides of Venice. Discover what iconic monuments like the Colosseum and the Leaning Tower of Pisa look like up close. So BuonGiorno! Bring your family to Italy for an adventure they will always treasure.

As per Mr. Abhas Desai, Co-founder & CTO, Taxidio Travel India, Travelling with children need not necessarily be a challenge. In fact, it can be quite a thrill if you choose the right vacation customized for your family. Bon voyage, folks!

