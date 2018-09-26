50 trekkers rescued from Himachal Pradesh's rain-hit Lahaul-Spiti district

national

Indian Air Force also rescues two German nationals from Pingdom La

An earthmover paves way for locals as a landslide blocks roads following incessant rainfall, in Shimla, on Tuesday. PIC/PTI

A group of 50 trekkers, including 35 students of IIT Roorkee, were rescued from the rain-hit Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. The trekkers, who were cut-off since September 19, have been rescued by the District Disaster Management Authority.

The Indian Air Force also rescued two German nationals from Pingdom La area of the district. They were caught in the blizzard for the past two days. The Air Force launched an operation at 6 am on Tuesday and rescued them by 7 am.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur asserted that over 300 people are being rescued from different locations including, Kyelang, Sissu and Koksar region and brought to safer locations. The local teams of Lahaul-Spiti district administration, which included special mountaineering teams, police and home guards, rescued the people.

Sept 23

Day since when HP has been experiencing extreme weather conditions

'HP to have dry weather from today'

The Indian Meteorological Department predicted dry weather for Himachal Pradesh from Wednesday onwards, a much-needed respite to the people of the state, who have been battling heavy rains for the last three days.

