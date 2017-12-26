583 kg dry cannabis seized in Assam, two arrested

The contraband was coming from Agartala and was bound for Shillong

About 583 kg of dry cannabis was seized and two persons were arrested in Assam, an official from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said here on Tuesday."With support of the Border Security Force (BSF), the DRI officials of Silchar intercepted a truck at Badarpurghat area of Cachar and recovered 583.7 kg of dry cannabis packed in 58 packets, which were hidden inside a specially-built cavity at the back of the driver's cabin," the official said.

Representational Picture

The driver and the handyman of the truck -- Narayan Chandra Sarkar and Kalidas Munda, both hailing from Agartala -- were arrested and the truck was also seized. According to the official, the contraband was coming from Agartala and was bound for Shillong.

"The case indicates that the northeast continues to be the sensitive zone for production of cannabis, from where it is being transported to different parts of India by the drug syndicates," a statement said.This is third major seizure of ganja in such huge quantity by the agency in less than four months. In September, the agency's Silchar unit had recovered 1,413.6 kg dry cannabis and its Berhampore unit seized 841 kg ganja in August.

