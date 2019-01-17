6.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Nicobar islands region
No tsunami warning has been issued, and no casualties or injuries have been reported as of yet. There have been no reports of aftershocks either
An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale struck the Nicobar Islands region on Thursday morning. "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on:17-01-2019, 08:23:07 IST, Lat:7.6 N & Long: 94.5 E, Depth: 84 Km, Region:Nicobar Islands Region," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted.
