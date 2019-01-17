6.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Nicobar islands region

national

No tsunami warning has been issued, and no casualties or injuries have been reported as of yet. There have been no reports of aftershocks either

Representational picture

An earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale struck the Nicobar Islands region on Thursday morning. "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on:17-01-2019, 08:23:07 IST, Lat:7.6 N & Long: 94.5 E, Depth: 84 Km, Region:Nicobar Islands Region," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted.

No tsunami warning has been issued, and no casualties or injuries have been reported as of yet. There have been no reports of aftershocks either.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever