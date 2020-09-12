65-year-old woman duped on pretext of multiplying her gold necklace

Two women duped an elderly woman of a gold necklace worth Rs 45,000 on the promise of multiplying her gold. The victim was identified as Shantabai Kisan Kamble (65), a resident of Solapur Bazaar in Camp, Pune.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the incident took place when the woman was returning from the Command hospital in an auto-rickshaw. As the woman alighted from the rickshaw, she was approached by the two women. In her complaint to the police, she said that she was walking home from near the Pulgate bus stop when she saw the two women with scarves.

An assistant police inspector (API) AD Sonawane of Lashkar police station, who is investigating the case said, "The two women had at least nine golden coloured rounds with them. They told the old woman that the rounds were made of gold and they tricked her into believing that they collectively weighed 10 tola (100 gms). They offered to give it to her in exchange for her 1.5 tola necklace."

The woman told the police that the two women even took her to a nearby jewellery shop where they went inside while she stood outside. "The two women came out and told her that the jeweller says it is gold. The grandma was naive and fell for it. She gave them the necklace and they handed her a packet saying the rounds are inside," API Sonawane added.

However, when the elderly woman went home and opened the packet, it was filled with mud. A police official said that the old woman lives alone and lost her husband and two children due to an untimely death.

Acting on the woman's complaint, the Lashkar police station registered a case against the unidentified women under Sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code.

