700 gm heroin seized near Indo-Pak border, farmer arrested

During checking, a packet of heroin was found hidden inside the cavity of speedometer of the vehicle, driven by one Manoj Singh (30) of Kamalwala village, the official said

Representational Image

A farmer was nabbed by BSF personnel along the India-Pakistan border fencing in Punjab's Ferozepur district after 700 gram of heroin seized from his tractor, a BSF official said on Saturday.

During checking, a packet of heroin was found hidden inside the cavity of the speedometer of the vehicle, driven by one Manoj Singh (30) of Kamalwala village, the official said.

The seizure was made when jawans of the BSF who were performing gate management duty across the border security fence near border outpost (BoP) Kulwant along the international border, the official said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates