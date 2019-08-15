73rd Independence Day: Erica Fernandes, Sristhy Rode, Mohit Malik define freedom

television

On the occasion of 73rd Independence Day, mid-day.com got exclusively in touch with television stars to understand their definition of freedom and independence

There's patriotism in the air, and patriotic songs being played on various junctions on the roads to celebrate India's 73rd Independence Day. The early morning ritual of hoisting the flag, distributing sweets in schools and society is a norm followed every year. Being independent is being free, and therefore to understand what freedom means to the celebrities, mid-day.com exclusively contacted the television stars to get their point of view.

Erica Fernandes from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2:

Freedom is a very wide term which can be used in a lot of different ways. So, according to me the word and meaning should not only apply to us human beings to do what we feel like. It should also be applicable for all the stray animals out there, who should have an equal amount of right to live freely without being subjected to any kind of harm for no fault of theirs!

Srishty Rode:



Freedom, according to me is to be able to express myself and my views without any fear of having to be subjected to not express them due to people or situations. As in this day and age, there is nothing better than having the right to freedom of speech.

Vahbiz Dorabjee



My definition of freedom is to have the right to just be myself and express myself in the way I want to, without any restrictions!

Mohit Malik from Kulfi Kumar Bajewala:



Freedom to me is the state that I belong in, and not the literal meaning of a state or place, but a happy state which is within me.

Sourabh Raaj Jain from Nach Baliye 9:



For me, freedom is express freely, reason correctly, practice what I preach and live in the way I want to with responsibility towards others as well.

While these celebrities spoke about being free, here are a few other television stars that spoke about Independence Day and the rich culture of our country.

Gurucharan Singh (Sodi) from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:



I always feel proud to be an Indian. According to me, India is the best place to get peace of mind because its a spiritual place, and from all over the world people come here to find peace. When I was in school and college we use to celebrate this day and sing patriot songs. From the last 11 years, we also celebrate this auspicious occasion Independence Day in our show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. You can also call it a mini India, where right from Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, South Indian, to Bengali people stay together with great love and unity. I believe that we should celebrate this day throughout the year and teach our new generation about our freedom fighters and the great culture of our country.

Roshni Walia (Tara) from Tara from Satara:



Festivals are marked by fun and celebrations but national festivals like Independence day come with a sense of pride and nationality. I spend this day with my family, watching the flag hoisting with my family, seeing the tricolour flying high is a soothing feel in itself. My maternal grandfather is an ex-army man and sometimes on these days he shares his stories of his army days. I have learnt a lot from these stories. I would like to wish the entire nation a Happy and Peaceful Independence Day. This Independence day lets take a pledge to make the nation clean and aim to the nation's development.

Ashnoor Kaur (Mini) from Patiala Babes:



Independence Day marks the most important day in the history of our country and we all are proud to be natives of India. Being an Indian gives me immense happiness as our nation is a mix of various diversities. Every year I look forward to Independence day celebration at my school as I host the complete event organized at school. Let's celebrate our freedom fighters who are always protecting our lives standing at the border and I wish everyone a very Happy Independence day. Jai Hind.

Sulbha Arya from Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein:



Since India's Independence in 1947, the nation has seen a lot of improvisations in terms of health, education, and safety. I being a woman, feel women's security and safety is the most important thing that has changed so far. Stepping into 2019 I feel more secure than yesterday when you have women safety police at your fingertips. Over a period of time, the mindset has also evolved when it comes to women stepping ahead for their own safety. I wish all the strong men and women in the country, a very Happy Independence Day and safe year ahead!

We wish everyone a very happy Independence Day!

