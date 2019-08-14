Hina Khan is excited to hoist tricolour during 73rd Independence Day celebration in NYC

television

Hina Khan is currently in New York, and the television actress, who has made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Lines' at Cannes Film Festival is all set to hoist the tricolour on India's 73rd Independence Day in New York City.

Hina Khan/picture courtesy: Instagram account

Hina Khan, the television actress who rose to fame with the daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai is currently in New York with beau Rocky Jaiswal. This time, it's a different kind of a vacation for the actress. Hina Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with Lines at Cannes Film Festival is chilling on the streets of NYC.

Like any other traveller, she is not only on a shopping spree, but also trying different cuisines in New York. Hina Khan will be hoisting the tricolour in the Big Apple on the occasion of India's 73rd Independence Day, August 15. Hina has been sharing photos and videos on social media. The actress also received a grand welcome with a limousine. Check out the images right away!

Rocky Jaiswal and Hina Khan on their limousine ride in New York City/picture courtesy: Rocky Jaiswal's Instagram story

In an interaction with indianexpress.com, Hina was asked about her participation in the Independence Day event, and the actress said: "I know! Honestly, I was blown away. A lot of good things are happening whether it is this honour or the fact that I walked the Cannes red carpet. I am going to represent my country at the 73rd Independence Day celebration in New York. So, it feels great."

Hina Khan also shared some fun moments from her city tour on social media. Picture courtesy: Hina Khan's Instagram account

Talking about her professional commitments, last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hina Khan has now signed a Bollywood film that will be directed by Vikram Bhatt. In the upcoming film, the actress' fans will see Hina romancing Rohan Shah. He will portray the role of a teenage boy, who falls in love with Khan's character, who plays a magazine editor in the movie.

After playing the role of an antagonist is Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as Komolika, Hina Khan will also be seen in international filmmaker Rahat Kazmi's next, Wish List. Co-written by Vimalesh Godeswar with Rahat Kazmi, Wish List is produced by Rahat Kazmi Films, Tariq Khan productions and Zeba Said Films, co-produced by Hiro's Faar Better Films & Riaan Rai Films in association with Ahmed Abbas Films, Assad Motion pictures and Seven 2 Creations.

