Hina Khan to star opposite Rohan Shah in Vikram Bhatt's Hacked

Last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hina Khan has now bagged a Bollywood film that will be directed by Vikram Bhatt

Hina Khan. Pic: Instagram/@realhinakhan

The scintillating face of Television, Hina Khan is bagging new projects back to back. Last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hina has now signed a Bollywood film that will be directed by Vikram Bhatt.

According to a report by BollywoodLife, the upcoming film titled Hacked will see Hina romancing Rohan Shah, who has been part of various teen shows. Rohan will portray the role of a teenage boy, who falls in love with Khan's character, who plays a magazine editor in the movie.

"Vikram was convinced that Rohan is the guy he wants when he met him for the first time. The story is primarily about Shah's love for an older girl and how it transforms into an obsession and social media has a major part to play in this fixation," a source close to the development spoke to the portal.

Rohan played a small role in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Krrish 3. He has also starred in several television shows like Boogie Woogie, Ishaan, Humse Hai Life, V The Serial, Gumrah: End of Innocence, and others. Confirming the development, Rohan told the portal, "I'm really excited to play this character. I have never played such a role or seen such an intense character on the screen for a long time. My character is primarily the reason behind all the twists in the film, so it's like a dream come true for an actor".

Speaking about Hina Khan, she was recently seen attending her BFF Priyank Sharma’s birthday party in Mumbai. Hina and Priyank became great friends during their stint inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. Even after Bigg Boss 11, Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma stayed in touch, partied together and voted for each other. Photos and videos from their meet surfaced on social media in which Hina could be seen having a gala time. In one of the videos, she kissed Priyank's check to wish him on his special day.

Talking about her professional stints, Hina is currently seen in the television show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as Komolika. She will also be seen in international filmmaker Rahat Kazmi's next, Wish List. It is is co-written by Vimalesh Godeswar with Rahat Kazmi, produced by Rahat Kazmi Films, Tariq Khan productions and Zeba Said Films, Co-produced by Hiro's Faar Better Films & Riaan Rai Films in association with Ahmed Abbas Films, Assad Motion pictures and Seven 2 Creations.

Rahat Kazmi confirmed the rumours saying, "We have signed Hina Khan for three films consecutively and here, in Europe, we are working on our next film where once again Hina Khan would be in a leading role".

