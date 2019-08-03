Watch Video: Hina Khan celebrates Priyank Sharma's birthday

television

File image of Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma. Pic: Instagram/@realhinakhan

Former Bigg Boss first runner-up and television actress Hina Khan attended the birthday bash of her close friend and Bigg Boss 11 co-contestant Priyank Sharma. Priyank had hosted a bash for his close friends and family.

Hina Khan looked stunning in her all-black outfit while the birthday boy looked uber cool in a white t-shirt and grey jacket. Hina Khan's fan clubs shared a few pictures of the birthday bash on their Twitter accounts. Check them out:

The photos and video surfacing on social media are proof of Hina having a gala time with her friends. In one of the videos, we can see Hina kissing on Priyank's cheek in an adorable way to wish him on his special day.

Hina and Priyank became great friends during their stint inside the Bigg Boss house and remained inseparable till the end. Hina emerged as a tough competition but lost the winner's trophy to Shilpa Shinde, and was declared as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 11. Even after Bigg Boss 11, Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma stayed in touch, partied together and voted for each other. Hina made sure that whenever she was in Delhi, she would catch up with her friend. While in Mumbai, the duo has partied together whenever possible.

Talking about their professional stints, Priyank was last seen in Alt Balaji's Punch Beat in which he portrayed the role of a boxer. The actor also collaborated with DJ Waley Babu singer Aastha Gill for an out and out party anthem Buzz that crossed a whopping 199 million views.

Hina Khan is currently seen in the television show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as its vamp, Komolika, which was earlier portrayed by Urvashi Dholakia in the original show. Apart from this, she will be seen in international filmmaker Rahat Kazmi's next. Rahat Kazmi confirmed the rumours saying, "We have signed Hina Khan for three films consecutively and here, in Europe, we are working on our next film where once again Hina Khan would be in a leading role". Wish List is co-written by Vimalesh Godeswar with Rahat Kazmi, produced by Rahat Kazmi Films, Tariq Khan productions and Zeba Said Films, Co-produced by Hiro's Faar Better Films & Riaan Rai Films in association with Ahmed Abbas Films, Assad Motion pictures and Seven 2 Creations.

