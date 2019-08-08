82-year-old woman lands in hospital after being attacked by stray dog in Pune

national

Victim sustains injuries on her nose, ear and face and also suffers a fracture on her spinal cord, according to the medical superintendent of Sassoon General Hospital in Pune

In a shocking incident, an elderly woman has been admitted in a Pune-based hospital after she was attacked by a stray dog who bit on her face and apparently injured her. The woman has also sustained spinal cord injuries.

82-year-old Saraswati Ananta Yewale, a resident of Karla Dihiwale village in Lonavala, at present is admitted in Sassoon General Hospital in the Intensive Care Unit. The incident took place on Monday around 3.30 am at Yewales house. Saraswati's son Shankar (60) recalled, 'Due to my mother's old age, she usually sleeps most of the time. As she is unable to open and close doors, the washroom door is usually kept open for her."

He added, "Due to heavy rainfall that night, there was major flooding. We rushed her to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial hospital in Pimpri Chinchwad area in our car. After giving her first aid, we were asked to shift her to Sassoon General Hospital. In the meanwhile, news spread in our village about my mother being attacked by a stray dog. The villagers apparently killed the dog."

Dr Ajay Tawade, medical superintendent of Sassoon General Hospital said, "Saraswati has sustained various injuries on her nose, ear and face. She has sustained a fracture on her spinal cord as well. She is currently kept under observation and is on the ventilator and is critical."

