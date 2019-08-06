Mumbai: Dog dies after being run over by resident inside Bandra building

mumbai

Dog, who had lost a leg, was being looked after by the people of the building for over a decade

CCTV footage from the building shows the car running over the dog

A dog was, on Monday, killed after being run over by a car in a residential society in Bandra. Animal welfare activist Purnima Motwani, a resident of the building, has alleged that the dog was deliberately run over by the driver of a resident Brijmohan Gwaliarwala. CCTV footage of the incident also surfaced on social media soon after the incident and the Bandra police are investigating the matter after an FIR was registered.

The dog had been living on the premises of Hira Villa cooperative housing society for the past 11 years, said another resident of the building. Motwani told mid-day that some families in the building had been looking after the dog for over a decade. "Around 10.40 am on Monday, my staff told me that the dog was run over by Gwaliarwala's driver while he was in the car. I put the dog in my car and rushed him to a clinic where he was declared dead at 11.10 am," she said, adding, "I strongly feel that he deliberately ran over dog. The resident was inside the car when his driver drove over the dog but they just zoomed away after it."

"I want the dog to get justice and the owner of the car should face action as per the Animal Cruelty Act," added Motwani. The resident also told mid-day that in the past, some residents had made several complaints to the BMC asking them to take away the dog despite knowing that he was vaccinated and well-behaved.The Bandra Police have registered an offence against driver Natu Rathod under IPC sections and under The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Stricter laws needed

Nirali Rohit Koradia, member of PFA Mumbai and trustee of NGO Benevolent Welfare Association said, "Repeated incidents of animal cruelty highlight the fact that we need stricter laws and a faster and more sensitised judicial system. The worth of an animal's life cannot be a mere R50." When we contacted Gwaliyarwala on his landline number, a woman said, "He doesn't stay at the place you have called. Please call tomorrow morning as he goes to sleep early."

