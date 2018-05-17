9 minor boys steal bikes worth lakhs from Mumbai, Thane to go on joyrides

The boys had been stealing bikes from Mumbai and Thane area over the past four months.

In a shocking incident, 9 minor boys between the age of 10 and 15 years of age were arrested for stealing 27 two-wheelers worth Rs 7.6 lakh. The boys had been stealing bikes from Mumbai and Thane area over the past four months.

They stole the bikes by using a master key to open the neck lock reported Hindustan Times. As per the police, the boys wanted to ride different bikes, because of which they committed the crimes. After the bikes ran out of petrol they would dump it on the side of the road. The minors were nabbed after locals in Thane complained of numerous bike thefts and the deputy commissioner of police D Swamy ordered a team to be formed.

Their wave of crime came to a halt after an alert citizen noticed the boys abandoning a bike on the road and walking away. People chased the boys and handed them over to the police. Upon questioning them, the boys accepted that they had stolen the bikes.

Deputy commissioner of police D Swamy said, “The minor children have robbed bikes in the past four months. We have recovered master keys. They just wanted to ride different bikes. They knew how to start the bike without keys.”

A police officer from Thane commissionerate said, “We have also summoned their family members. We also found that the children had made multiple keys. If the keys did not work, they used to break the handle lock and attach the main wire with the ignition.”

The police then counselled the boys and spoke to their family. They found that of the nine children, seven were school dropouts and two were still in school. As per the police, the children would ride the bikes in Mumbra and Thane area. Relevant cases have been filed under sections of the IPC and the boys have been sent to a remand home.

