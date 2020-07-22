9 years of Singham: Ajay Devgn gets nostalgic, shares post on this blockbuster!

Reminiscing the movie that saluted the spirit of today's frontline warriors, the cops, actor Ajay Devgn got nostalgic as his much-loved action thriller Singham clocked nine years on the horizon of Indian Cinema.

Have a look at his post right here:

The video shared by the actor the Golmaal actor features different shots of the film, featuring the actor in the uniform of a cop. It showcases Ajay with Kajal Aggarwal, who essayed the role of his love interest in the film. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham is the first installment of the Cop Universe and a remake of the 2010 Tamil film, Singam. The film features Devgn in the lead role as Inspector of Police Bajirao (S.H.O) Bajirao Singham and Prakash Raj as the antagonist.

The sequel to the action thriller, Singham Returns, was also released in 2014. Inspired from the flick, a spin-off, titled Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh as the titular Officer ACP Sangram Bhalerao, hit the theaters in 2018.

A second spin-off, Sooryavanshi too is slated to release in 2020, featuring Akshay Kumar reprising the role in the lead, with both Devgn and Singh reprising their respective characters Singham and Simmba in a climatic sequence.

