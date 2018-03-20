98-year-old Army veteran dies before getting land that he battled for 54 years

In a gut-wrenching development on Monday, the 98-yr-old armyman who battled for 54 years for a small piece of land died, even as government 'showed' an alternative plot to kin



Chandrashekar Jangam with his wife

Former soldier Chandrashekar Jangam has lost the final battle — the 98-year-old died yesterday at his Satara home, heartbreakingly, before he could get the land he had paid for in 1968, for which he fought till the end. His son who stays in Mumbai was on his way to Satara. What's more anguishing is that 54 years on the state had woken up after mid-day's reports, with Satara district officials on Friday showing his family an alternative parcel of land in Satara.

Family members of Chandrashekar, who was bedridden, said he'd been unwell and was undergoing treatment. On March 14, mid-day had highlighted his plight, how he was yet to get possession of land promised to him despite paying for it in 1968.

Also read: Should I come to Mantralaya and commit suicide?, asks 98-year-old Indian war veteran



Chandrashekar Jangam

Finally, and yet...

Officials had showed a different plot to Chandrashekar's family members, who have expressed their willingness to accept the seven guntas being offered, but have asked for an additional plot as their father had paid Rs 3,547 for 15.5 guntas in Raviwar Peth (current value of the original land is expected to be over a crore). The report on the new land will be sent to the revenue minister.

Jangam was part of the 1962 Indo-China war and the 1965 Indo-Pak war, for which he received the Raksha medal, according to his wife. His son Dhananjay told mid-day that they had seen the land and given their approval. Earlier, Indian Army officers had called up the family, asking them about the current status of the case and assuring that the Army would take up the matter with the state government.

The case

Chandrashekar, born on May 1, 1919, got recruited in the Army in 1943 and was in the Electrical and Mechanical Engineering section in the armament arts. In 1964, he'd applied for land, as there was a GR as per which soldiers could buy land from the state. The land that was allotted to him is currently divided — some of it has gone in road widening, another portion is owned by a private individual and 5.5 guntas is with the Satara Municipal Corporation.

Also read: Army veteran's kin ask for public support to get back land he bough 50 years ago

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates