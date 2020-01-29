A fan tried to click a selfie with Salman Khan without his permission, this is what happened next!

Annoyed by the behaviour of a fan who tried to click a selfie with him at Dabolim airport, Salman Khan snatched his mobile phone. Yesterday, the superstar arrived in Goa for the next shoot schedule of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. In a viral video clip, the fan can be seen trying to take a photograph when the actor was walking out of the airport. Sallu was in no mood to oblige him. Perhaps, there was too much on his mind.

The fan has been identified as an airline’s ground staff.

Coming back to Radhe, Khan will be shooting for the biggest climax of his career and the makers have reportedly poured in over 7.5 crore, making the highest in Bollywood. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda, and Disha Patani in crucial roles. All set to release on May 22, 2020, on the occasion of EID, Radhe will clash at the box-office with Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's Laxmmi Bomb.

