A new beginning for Shahid Kapoor's sister Sanah Kapoor

After making her debut in Vikas Bahl's Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor-starrer Shaandaar (2015), Sanah Kapoor disappeared from the B-Town scene. As the film proved to be a damp squib, Pankaj Kapoor and Supriya Pathak's daughter had to wait for her next outing. Her patience has paid off.

She will be seen in actor Harsh Chhaya's directorial debut, Khajoor Pe Atke, which stars Manoj Pahwa, Vinay Pathak and Seema Pahwa. It is a comic caper and Sanah feels making people laugh is serious business.



Earlier, Sanah had mentioned that she want to play Sadhana's role in the 1966 film 'Mera Saaya'. The courtroom drama saw Sadhana playing a double role and Kapoor wished to play the characters too. Talking about her dream role from the old era of Hindi films, Sanah said, "I would love to do Anarkali's role and Sadhana's role in 'Mera Saaya'. I would like to explore, do different roles and prove myself as a good actor."

Speaking about bonding with her star brother Shahid Kapoor, Sanah said: "We share a typical elder brother and little sister bond. He is a very protective brother and he always treats me like a kid. I guess I will never be a grown-up for him."

