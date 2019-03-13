Aaditya Thackeray may take ticket to Delhi

national

There is strong buzz that Shiv Sena scion Aditya Thackeray will contest in parliamentary polls from Mumbai

Aaditya Thackeray

The rumours are growing stronger that Aaditya Thackeray, heir apparent to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, will contest the Lok Sabha elections from one of the constituencies in Mumbai. Aaditya will be the first in the family to take up electoral politics in that case, said a senior Sena leader.

CM dreams

mid-day had earlier reported that the party was divided on whether the Sena scion should join state politics or head straight to Parliament. Some wanted him to be in New Delhi, and while others wanted him to stay here in the Maharashtra Assembly and stake claim to the Chief Minister's post, especially after the BJP was reported to have agreed to divide the CM's tenure between the two partners. One leader said Aaditya should learn the ropes by getting a good department in the cabinet if the BJP gets the CM first by rotation, and then assume the high office in the remaining period.

Next generation

If Aaditya graduates to the next stage of his political career, he will join gen-next candidates like Parth Pawar (NCP) and Sujay Vikhe Patil (BJP). In the last elections, political scions – Heena Gavit, Raksha Khadse, Pritam Munde and Poonam Mahajan (all BJP) - had emerged successful in the Lok Sabha.

With no confirmation whatsoever coming in from the family, Sena MP Sanjay Raut told media persons that Aaditya would not contest polls, but ensure checks and balances over the party's politics.

