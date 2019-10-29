Aaditya Thackeray shimmers in gold outfit at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray is basking in the glory of his success in the recently-concluded Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Aaditya won the Worli seat with a staggering margin of 67,382 votes and became the first of his family in three generations to contest an election and win.



Aaditya Thackeray and his mother Rashmi at the event in Juhu

On Sunday, Thackeray was one of the key guests at megastar Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali party. The young Sena leader was in attendance with his mother Rashmi and younger brother Tejas Thackeray.

For the grand event, Aaditya Thackeray was seen in shimmering hues of gold, as he made a grand entry by greeting the paps and happily posing for them. The 27-year-old leader, sported traditional ethnic wear, which included a golden kurta with geometrical designs.



Aditya Thackeray, mother Rashmi and younger brother Tejas at Big B's Diwali bash

Aaditya paired his outfit with white pyjama pants and kept his look minimal. The young leader was seen sporting stubble, as he completed his festive look with minimal accessories. Meanwhile, Rashmi Thackeray donned a stunning saree in hues of rose gold. She paired her nine-yard silk saree with a green emerald choker necklace and silver bangles.

Aaditya Thackeray's younger brother Tejas looked sauve in a blue kurta pyjama. He paired his outfit with a Nehru jacket in a similar colour. While the entire Thackeray family were seen bonding with the Bachchan family, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray gave the Diwali party a miss.

