Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor to start shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha?

Yesterday, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted at Aamir Khan's home. We can safely assume that work on their next outing, Lal Singh Chaddha, has begun. Director Advait Chandan and Kiran Rao came to see her off. Mr Perfectionist's (inset) facial fuzz is for his look in the film.

Though details about the shooting schedule is under wraps, those in the know say the film goes on the floors soon. Bebo and Aamir were earlier seen together in 3 Idiots (2009) and Talaash (2012).

Aamir Khan's last outing, Thugs Of Hindostan, didn't do as well as expected at the box office. But Aamir fans are excited once more for the actor's next offering, Laal Singh Chaddha, which is set to release during Christmas, in 2020. The film is written by Atul Kulkarni and will be directed by Secret Superstar fame director Advait Chandan and co-produced with the association of Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks's 1994 hit film Forrest Gump. He said in an interview with mid-day, "Atul had approached me with the adapted script, but I did not take him seriously. It was only two-and-a-half years later that I read the script and loved it. After that, I secured the rights of the movie from Paramount. I have always loved Forrest Gump; it is a life-affirming story."

The Andaz Apna Apna actor announced his new film on his birthday this year. Sharing the news, Amir had said, "My next film is finalised it is called 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. It is an adaptation of Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump'. We have bought the rights from Paramount... I am playing the lead role of Lal Singh. We have started the prep work on the film. The shoot will start from October. I will be prepping for six months. I have to lose weight. I will be losing 20 kgs. I have to be lean and slim. I have always loved 'Forrest Gump' as a script. It is a feel good film. It is a film for the whole family."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates