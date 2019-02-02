Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao invest in Goa's beach-side property; More details inside

bollywood

Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao have purchased a new beach-view bungalow in Goa

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah.

Aamir Khan, who owns a sprawling villa in Panchgani, often takes off to this cool place to cut-off from the hustle and bustle of the moving Mumbai city. He also owns a bungalow in the hills of Lonavala. However, the latest we hear is that Aamir, along with producer-wife Kiran Rao has acquired a beach-side property in Goa.

Kiran Rao has been frequently visiting Goa of late. Turns out star hubby Aamir Khan has acquired a beach-side property. Kiran has been sprucing up the place. Word is that they also ushered in 2019 at their new abode.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan released a film titled Rubaru Roshni on Republic Day, which just had a television release. The film on social cause melted many hearts. On the other hand, his last mega outing, Thugs of Hindostan failed to create its charm and disappointed the viewers. Taking the responsibility of the film's failure and speaking about it, Aamir spoke to news agency IANS and said, "I don't mind failing with my director on his or her instincts. I don't have a problem. I believe in the director and if he has gone wrong, I have too. We will learn from our mistakes"

"Audience came to watch the film on my name. So it was my responsibility. To that audience I feel personally and fully responsible. I've met a lot of people who told me they liked the film. But I don't judge these things. I think the audience has full right to say exactly what they want and they can be harsh in their criticism, that's their right. If there was a certain amount of harshness, so be it," said Mr. Perfectionist.

Talking about Kiran Rao, she stepped down from her position of the chairperson of MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. The reason cited by Rao is that she wants to solely focus on her production company and films. Taking over Kiran as the new Chairperson is Deepika Padukone.

