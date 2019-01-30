Deepika Padukone appointed as MAMI chairperson as Kiran Rao steps down

bollywood

Deepika Padukone has been appointed as the new 21st chairperson of MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

Deepika Padukone and Kiran Rao.

After Aamir Khan's wife, Kiran Rao stepped down as the chairperson of MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, the board collectively decided and declared actor Deepika Padukone as the new chairperson. The Padmaavat actor stands as the 21st chairperson of this prestigious film body.

The factors that were taken into consideration before unanimously voting for Deepika was her notable contribution towards cinema, nationally and internationally. Her connection with the youth, especially after she came out in the open to create awareness about mental health, played a crucial role in appointing her as the chairperson, reported Mumbai Mirror.

Deepika Padukone has also turned into a producer with her forthcoming film, Chhapaak, which will be helmed by Meghna Gulzar. The board believes that bringing her onboard will help the film body flourish and attract the youth towards cinema.

Former chairperson Kiran Rao relieved herself from this huge post as she wanted to solely focus on her film projects. Talking about stepping down, Rao spoke to the publication and said, "It has been my privilege and pleasure to work as part of the core team of MAMI, and after four years as Chairperson of the Academy, I am delighted to welcome one of India's most loved film stars, Deepika Padukone as the new Chairperson. Deepika has been a supporter of the festival and part of our Board of Trustees and is a person whose ethos and work I greatly admire. I am sure that under her leadership the Academy will become stronger and more robust in serving the cinema community. I look forward to supporting her in this journey and wish her all the very best."

On the other hand, an excited Padukone stated, "It's an absolute honour and a huge responsibility. I believe in MAMI's vision and we are committed towards creating a community that cinema lovers and creators of a film passionate nation like ours truly deserve."

On the professional front, Deepika will commence shooting for Chhapaak in March, 2019.

