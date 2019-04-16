Aamir Khan is in social crusader mode again

bollywood

Aamir Khan is now working to curb water scarcity in Maharashtra through Toofan Aalaya. On the show, the actor talks about how voluntary labour in parts of the state is helping battle water shortage

Aamir Khan is back on the small screen with Toofan Aalaya, which airs on a Marathi channel. The actor and director wife Kiran Rao appear to be at ease speaking in Marathi. Knowing Mr Perfectionist, he must have brushed up on the language before the shoot.

A while back, he had a tutor to get the nuances right. After Satyamev Jayate, which took on social causes and evils, Aamir is now working to curb water scarcity in Maharashtra through Toofan Aalaya. On the show, the actor talks about how voluntary labour in parts of the state is helping battle water shortage. He hopes the state can be declared drought-free in the near future.

Aamir Khan was last seen in the film Thugs Of Hindostan, an action-adventure film that didn't do quite as expected at the box office. He was also seen in Rubaru Roshni, a television film. Aamir Khan is currently in prep mode for Lal Singh Chaddha, the desi remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. Inarguably, the only one among the current crop of superstars to have repeatedly and unabashedly given body transformational roles a green light, Aamir Khan is set to whip himself into shape yet again for the film.

