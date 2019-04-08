Aamir Khan meets his 'inspiration' Chiranjeevi

bollywood

It was a fanboy moment for Aamir Khan as he bumped into south superstar Chiranjeevi at the Japan airport

Aamir Khan and Chiranjeevi

Aamir Khan was in for a surprise when he landed at Kyoto airport. He bumped into South star Chiranjeevi. It was a fanboy moment for Khan. He tweeted, "Ran into one of my favourite actors... discussed his new project about freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. You are always such an inspiration sir (sic)." Chiranjeevi is holidaying in Japan. Was Khan transiting or is also on a break in the land of the rising sun?

Ran into one of my favourite actors, Superstar Chiranjeevi Garu at Kyoto airport! What a pleasant surprise :-) .

Discussed his new project about freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. You are always such an inspiration sir ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ.

Love.

a. pic.twitter.com/qpwqo9sRqt — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) April 7, 2019

On the work front, Aamir Khan is currently in prep mode for Lal Singh Chaddha, The desi remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump. Inarguably the only one among the current crop of superstars to have repeatedly and unabashedly given body transformational roles a green light, Aamir Khan is set to whip himself into shape yet again for the film.

Recently, the actor and wife Kiran Rao featured on the Marathi comedy show, Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, as guest performers. Aamir shared a snapshot on Instagram from the set and wrote, "The cutest in the world... maazi baiko (sic)."

