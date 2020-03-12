Aamir Khan's 55th birthday celebrations could be a little different this year

Every year, Aamir Khan celebrates his birthday with the media at his Bandra home. The cake-cutting is followed by a Q&A session. The superstar, who turns 55 on March 14, is busy with the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha. Looks like it will be a working birthday unless Mr. Perfectionist is planning to ring in his big day tomorrow night with his folks. Considering the coronavirus outbreak in the city, Khan would perhaps prefer to skip any celebration with fans and the media.

And this is pretty much what the new trend in Bollywood is. A majority of the actors in Tinsel Town bring in the occasion by working and shooting endlessly for their films, so why should Khan be different. Also, given his penchant for perfection, he's leaving no stones unturned to make sure Laal Singh Chaddha turns out to be a success.

Khan, director Advait Chandan, and writer Atul Kulkarni have picked the plot of a classic like Forrest Gump so the responsibility only becomes bigger. It's not easy to translate that fascinating story and cater it to the Indian sensibilities. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and South Superstar Vijay Sethupathi. It's all set to open in the cinemas on Christmas 2020.

