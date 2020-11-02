Aamir Khan's daughter Ira on her parents' divorce: We aren't a broken family by any means

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has once again opened up on her tryst with clinical depression, but this time around her video focussed more about her 'Privilege'. She said that her privileged life made her doubt that her mental health could be anything but well.

She started her vlog on Instagram, with a long note in the caption that read, "I never spoke to anyone about anything because I assumed that my privilege meant I should handle my stuff on my own, or if there was something bigger, it would make people need a better answer than "I don't know." It made me feel like I needed a better answer and until I had that answer, my feelings weren't something I should bother anyone else with. No problem was big enough to ponder too long about. What would anyone do? I had everything. What would anyone say? I had said it all. [sic]"

She further added, "I still think there's a small part of me that thinks I'm making all this up, that I have nothing to feel bad about, that I'm not trying hard enough, that maybe I'm overreacting. Old habits die hard. It takes me feeling my worst to make myself believe that it's bad enough to take seriously. And no matter how many things I have, how nice to me people are because of my dad, how nice to me people are because they love and care about me... if I feel a certain way, a certain not nice way, then how much can rationally trying to explain these things to myself do? Shouldn't I instead get up and try and fix things? And if I can't do that for myself? Shouldn't I ask for help? [sic]"

Here's Ira Khan's latest vlog:

In the video, Ira Khan that she would cry all the time without any reason to be upset about or sleep a lot, or she would even cancel all her plans to meet with her friends, just to avoid spoiling others' mood with her behaviour.

Further talking about her reasons behind her depression, Ira Khan said that even her parents' divorce - Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Reena Dutta - didn't really scar her as many would assume. "When I was small, my parents got divorced. But that didn’t seem like something that would traumatise me because my parents’ divorce was amicable. They are friends, the whole family is still friends. We are not a broken family by any means," she said in her video.

Netizens were quick to comment on Ira's video, saying, "Was that a jibe at Kangana?". For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut, earlier, had compared her teen journey to Ira Khan, adding that the star kid's depression is due to the fact that she has a "broken family".

Tweeted Kangana Ranaut, "At 16 I was facing physical assault, was single-handedly taking care of my sister who was burnt with acid and also facing media wrath, there can be many reasons for depression but it’s generally difficult for broken families children, the traditional family system is very important [sic]"

We wonder what Kangana Ranaut has to say on Ira Khan's latest video, this time around!

