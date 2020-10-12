Kangana Ranaut compares her teen journey with Ira Khan, after the star kid revealed she's depressed

Now, Kangana Ranaut has taken to Twitter to express her opinion on Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, who, over the weekend, opened up about her mental health in a video posted on Instagram. The star kid revealed that she has been "clinically depressed" since the past four years, to which Kangana compared her teen journey to the former, adding that Ira's depression, who is Aamir's daughter with first wife Reena Dutta, is due to the fact that she has a "broken family".

Tweeted Kangana Ranaut, "At 16 I was facing physical assault, was single handedly taking care of my sister who was burnt with acid and also facing media wrath, there can be many reasons for depression but it’s generally difficult for broken families children, traditional family system is very important [sic]"

At 16 I was facing physical assault, was single handedly taking care of my sister who was burnt with acid and also facing media wrath, there can be many reasons for depression but it’s generally difficult for broken families children, traditional family system is very important. https://t.co/0paMh8gTsv — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020

Ira Khan, 22, took to her Instagram account on October 10, 2020, and shared a video where she talked about how she has been suffering from depression. "What do I have to be depressed about? I have everything, right?" The youngster admitted that after seeing a doctor, she was "doing much better."

She said in the video, "Hi, I'm depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I've been to a doctor and I'm clinically depressed. I'm doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn't sure what to do. I have decided to take you on a journey - my journey - and see what happens. Hopefully, we'll get to know ourselves and understand mental illness slightly better. I've thought of so many things to say. What should I say? Why am I doing this?"

Earlier, on Saturday, to mark World Mental Health Day, Kangana Ranaut urged fans to watch her film Judgementall Hai Kya (2019). "The film that we made for Mental Health awareness was dragged to the court by those who run depression ki dukan, after media ban, name of the film was changed just before the release causing marketing complications but it's a good film, do watch it today," Kangana tweeted, and shared a clip of the film.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news