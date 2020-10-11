Ira Khan: I've been to a doctor and I'm clinically depressed, I'm doing much better now
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan took to her Instagram account and revealed to her fans that she's clinically depressed. She also shared that she's doing much better now.
A lot of Bollywood celebrities have spoken about their depression and how they have coped with it. Some of the actors and filmmakers that have spoken about it are Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, and Jacqueline Fernandez. And the latest one to talk about the same is Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan.
She took to her Instagram account and shared a video where she talked about how she has been suffering from depression for the last four years, visiting a doctor, and doing much better now. She said in the video, "Hi, I'm depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I've been to a doctor and I'm clinically depressed. I'm doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn't sure what to do."
She added, "I have decided to take you on a journey - my journey - and see what happens. Hopefully, we'll get to know ourselves and understand mental illness slightly better. I've thought of so many things to say. What should I say? Why am I doing this?"
Have a look at the video right here:
View this post on Instagram
A lot has been going on, a lot of people have a lot to say. Things are really confusing and stressful and simple and okay but not okay and... life all together. There's no way to say it all in one go. But I'd like to think I've figured some stuff out, or at least figured out how to make it slightly more understandable. About mental health and mental ill-health. So come with me on this journey... in my awkward, quirky, sometimes-baby-voice-y, as-honest-as-I-can-be... way. Let's start a conversation. Happy World Mental Health Day. . . . #worldmentalhealthday #mentalhealth #depression #journey #letsstartaconversation
Khan's Instagram account is filled with lovely images of her and her candid moods. From sharing her tattoos to her abode, she has shared almost everything with her fans. She's also pursuing acting and will be soon seen in a project with Gulshan Devaiah and Vijay Varma.
