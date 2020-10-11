Ira Khan: I've been to a doctor and I'm clinically depressed, I'm doing much better now

A lot of Bollywood celebrities have spoken about their depression and how they have coped with it. Some of the actors and filmmakers that have spoken about it are Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, and Jacqueline Fernandez. And the latest one to talk about the same is Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan.

She took to her Instagram account and shared a video where she talked about how she has been suffering from depression for the last four years, visiting a doctor, and doing much better now. She said in the video, "Hi, I'm depressed. I have been for more than four years now. I've been to a doctor and I'm clinically depressed. I'm doing much better now. For over a year now, I wanted to do something for mental health, but I wasn't sure what to do."

She added, "I have decided to take you on a journey - my journey - and see what happens. Hopefully, we'll get to know ourselves and understand mental illness slightly better. I've thought of so many things to say. What should I say? Why am I doing this?"

Have a look at the video right here:

Khan's Instagram account is filled with lovely images of her and her candid moods. From sharing her tattoos to her abode, she has shared almost everything with her fans. She's also pursuing acting and will be soon seen in a project with Gulshan Devaiah and Vijay Varma.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: See Photos: Ira Khan Tries Her Hands At Tattooing, Ticks Bucket List #5

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news