Aamir Khan's sporting encounters for Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan shot for a table tennis match in Laal Singh Chaddha at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida. The actor appeared years younger in sports gear. Advait Chandan's film is a remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump (1994), which had Tom Hanks playing ping-pong in a packed stadium.

Aamir Khan was replicating the scenes. Earlier, the actor caught up with wrestler Sushil Kumar. Considering the star's outfit, looks like he indulged in a wrestling bout as well. Last month, Aamir Khan suffered a rib injury while shooting for a high-intensity action sequence in the film. Though the shooting was stopped, Mr Perfectionist took stock of the situation and resumed work by popping pain killers.

The unit has been shooting in and around New Delhi since last two month. Earlier in the year, he suffered physical exertion while filming at various locations across the country due to the constant running required for the scenes. In October, co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan completed her portion in the film. The movie is inspired by Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddha is helmed by Advait Chandan and stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan in the lead roles.

