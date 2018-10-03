Aanand L Rai: Zero drained Shah Rukh Khan physically and mentally

bollywood

With a month to go for the trailer launch of Zero, director Aanand L Rai says dwarf drama among Shah Rukh Khan's toughest films

A still from Zero

The countdown has begun for Shah Rukh Khan's next, Zero — the trailer of the Aanand L Rai-directed venture will be launched on the superstar's 53rd birthday on November 2.

While the film is currently in the post-production stage, readying for its Christmas release, the director recently watched his labour of love that also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.



Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai

Aware of the sky-high expectations surrounding the film, Rai says the drama — that sees Khan as a vertically-challenged man — showcases his leading man's acting chops as well as his perseverance.

"The film and Khan saab surprised me. When I saw it recently, I wondered how I managed it. Zero was tough for me as a director, but even more so for Khan saab. This is his toughest role. It drained him physically and mentally. He could not afford to slip even for a second."

He describes his first collaboration with Khan as one of sheer joy, given their shared love for cinema. "Khan saab is a tremendous actor. He is a dedicated artiste who made me work even harder," laughs Rai, adding that Khan always lent him a patient ear when it came to improvisations. "I discuss every detail before filming a shot."

